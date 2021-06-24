On Your Side: Take prescription meds? Know about this data breach

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s the latest data breach. Its impact could be widespread. It’s not just one store or one business. If you take prescription medicines or did recently, know about this data breach.

The company is Capture RX. It’s a Texas health IT company that helps providers manage drug programs. According to its website, it serves more than 500 hospitals and health centers in forty-five states.

The cyber attack compromised some of its files containing patient names, birth dates and prescription info.

Here’s what we know locally. If you recently got prescriptions at Walmart or Jordan Valley, you might get a letter in the mail. It encourages patients to be vigilant.

“Be very, very cautious. Make sure you’re doing your homework and be on top of your game because scammers are waiting for you to mess up, then they can steal your money and your identity,” said Stephanie Garland with the Better Business Bureau.

Check all your accounts daily.

“This is a really big deal. What the Better Business Bureau has seen in the past and in typical data breaches, is it can be anywhere from immediately after the data breach to a couple months to sometimes even a year later, where people let down their guard. And they think that they’re not heavily impacted or impacted at all. And then the scammer goes ahead and takes out credit cards in the person’s name,” said Garland.

Check your credit asap.

Head to https://www.annualcreditreport.com/

On the back of that letter, it gives instructions on how to freeze your credit. You have to contact all three credit bureaus, Equifax, TransUnion and Experian. It might be worth it because research shows cleaning up the mess of ID theft can take years.

If we hear of any other health providers in our area impacted by this, we’ll update this story.

Mercy, Cox and Citizens Memorial health care officials told On Your Side they do not use this software.

Statement from Jordan Valley Community Health Center:

“The 340B program allows our qualifying patients to receive their pharmaceuticals at a discounted rate; it’s a great program that benefits our patients and helps ensure that they have access to the medications they need to get and stay healthy”, said Brooks Miller, CEO of Jordan Valley Community Health Center. “CaptureRx provided administrative support for this program in previous years and they have recently disclosed a data breach. Patients impacted should have received a letter from CaptureRx with information on the breach and how they can monitor their information. We encourage patients to stay diligent in monitoring and safeguarding their information.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.