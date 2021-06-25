Branson Fire Water Rescue Team trained over swift water rescues and boat operations at Pomme de Terre Lake

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Fast-moving water can be tragic for those caught in it. That’s why the Branson Fire Water Rescue Team recently took part in a swift water rescue swimming and boat operations training course at Pomme de Terre Lake.

Branson Batallion Chief Josh Boehm said there have been several federally declared flooding events over the last 10 years.

With this training, first responders now have the skills to get in water that could be life-threatening.

”They’re actually able to open a spillway gate from Lake Pomme De Terre and we get a about 2,000 cubic feet per second of water. So it really mimics a true flooding emergency,” Boehm said.

During the training, they learned boat operation swimming skills.

”Rescuing people with swimming and by boat, maneuvering the boat with high lines over a course of about 18 hours on the water,” Boehm said on the training.

Boehm said training like this is important because there are no do-overs in real-life water rescues.

”There’s no time outs, and that’s one thing we really focus when we’re teaching our students. You’re expected to respond in the community when an event like that happens,” Boehm said.

He said having a Coast Guard-approved life jacket is the best thing you can do for your safety before getting in the water.

”It really doesn’t matter if you’re a great swimmer, anything can happen. You could be injured in some way, or if you’re on Lake Taneycomo, and the water is 50 degrees and you’re not going to swim well that cold,” Boehm said.

The training was also funded through an anonymous donor.

”We started with a $30,000 donation and then we had several smaller donations from different organizations come in,” Boehm said.

The donations funded the training for two instructors, 12 water technicians, rescue gear, and a rescue boat.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.