CATCH-A-CROOK: Trio caught on camera ditching a stolen car at a Greene County storage business

In this week’s Catch a Crook, detectives are looking for two men and a woman seen on security video at Sun West Storage in western Greene County. Investigators say the trio is connected to a car theft out of Joplin.

Surveillance video on October 10, 2020 shows a white Ford F-150 with a “Show Me the Shine” logo printed on the door, and a beige Chevrolet Silverado with a black hood enter the parking lot at the same time. A heavy-set man exits the Ford truck, shortly after a woman with brown hair gets out of the stolen Nissan. She leaves with the man in the Chevy Silverado. The guy in the Ford F-150 then drives into the storage area. They leave the stolen Nissan in a parking space.

Later that evening, a black or dark green Cadillac Escalade truck with large aftermarket wheels pulls into the Sun West Storage parking lot. The same heavy-set man gets out of the passenger side and gets into the stolen Nissan. He drives it into the storage area, where deputies say the property owner found it abandoned. The Cadillac is seen leaving the parking lot shortly after 9:00 p.m.

If you recognize any of the people in the video or the vehicles, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

