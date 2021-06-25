As COVID-19 cases rise, district leaders for Springfield Public Schools address protocols

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools summer school program “Explore” began on June 7 and runs through June 30. The district will be running a second session of summer school from July 7-30.

As of Tuesday the June 22, “Explore” had 22 student cases and seven adult cases of COVID-19 since summer school started, according to the district.

Elementary and middle school students had the choice between virtual and seated classes for summer school, while high school summer courses were only offered virtual, per the district.

Right now, Greene County is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases, most likely due to the Delta variant. According to the health department’s website, recent COVID-19 numbers are reflecting ones similar to January of 2021.

As of June 25, Greene County’s daily seven-day average is at more than 100 cases per day. Less than 38% of eligible Greene County residents are fully vaccinated, according to the health department’s website.

Another concern is the age group the Delta variant targets is a younger demographic.

According to Kendra Findley the administrator of community health and Epidemiology with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, “With the Delta variant, you are seeing an a younger age demographic that’s affected with the cases that we’ve seen so far. The Delta variant is going to cause more severe illness, more hospitalizations. It’s more infectious person-to-person,” said Findley.

According to the CDC, the Delta variant seems to spread more easily and quickly than other variants, which may lead to more cases of COVID-19.

Right now, the district already has multiple COVID-19 protocols in place even prior to the recent uptick which include:

An optional choice to wear a face mask at school for students and staff, but required while riding the bus

Direct exposure to COVID-19 at school results in a required quarantine at home for 10 days

Secondary exposures at school will result in a requirement to wear a mask at school for 10 days and to monitor symptoms

The district also noted students and staff who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 will not be required to quarantine unless they are showing symptoms, according to its website.

We spoke with Jean Grabeel, the director of health services for Springfield Public Schools. She told us how the district is reacting to the uptick in cases.

“The district has seen an increase in cases, which is pretty reflective of what’s going on within the community. We have sent information out to the staff just to remind them that we want to continue important practices,“ said Grabeel.

The important practices the district wants to reiterate include: Social distancing, putting kids in pods in the in the classroom, and wearing masks optionally.

We asked the Springfield Public School district if they would go back to requiring mandatory masks while at school.

“We are going to continue to work with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department and our medical providers to continue that discussion. We really haven’t made a decision about the fall yet, but those discussions are ongoing,” said Grabeel.

SPS told us the possibility to return to all virtual again depends on a classroom-by-classroom individual evaluation.

“There’s a number of factors that we use to determine whether or not we would have that classroom switch. If the whole classroom has to quarantine, then we change to virtual. Overall we are looking at that by case-by-case and classroom-by-classroom and making our decisions or recommendations based on that,” said Grabeel.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.