FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks into Friday night
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several counties into Friday night.
The watch lasts until 9 p.m. It includes these Missouri counties:
- Barton, Mo.
- Benton, Mo.
- Cedar, Mo.
- Henry, Mo.
- Hickory, Mo.
- St. Clair, Mo.
- Vernon, Mo.
The main threats with this system is heavy rain and heavy wind guests.
