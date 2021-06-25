Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks into Friday night

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several counties into Friday night.

The watch lasts until 9 p.m. It includes these Missouri counties:

  • Barton, Mo.
  • Benton, Mo.
  • Cedar, Mo.
  • Henry, Mo.
  • Hickory, Mo.
  • St. Clair, Mo.
  • Vernon, Mo.

The main threats with this system is heavy rain and heavy wind guests.

