FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks into Friday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several counties into Friday night.

The watch lasts until 9 p.m. It includes these Missouri counties:

Barton, Mo.

Benton, Mo.

Cedar, Mo.

Henry, Mo.

Hickory, Mo.

St. Clair, Mo.

Vernon, Mo.

The main threats with this system is heavy rain and heavy wind guests.

