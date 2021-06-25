HVAC students at North Arkansas utilizing virtual reality to learn how to fix AC units

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Technology is giving HVAC students a new way to learn the tricks of the trade through virtual reality training.

Something everyone appreciates this time year is air conditioning. But it’s hard to stay cool if your unit doesn’t work. That’s where new students come in learning how to fix air conditioning units.

As North Arkansas College program instructor Jeff Smith explains, their HVAC program is full year-round.

”We take students right off the street, right out of high school, and we build them from the ground up,” said Smith.

The 11-month program is very hands-on, working with various units and circuit boards. But now it is also utilizing controllers and computer programs.

”So we saw a great opportunity with up-and-coming technology with VR,” said Smith.

Virtual reality, also referred to as VR, looks to immerse users into a simulated world that closely replicates the real thing. The new lab adds a different dimension of teaching, to help students gain experience.

”It actually supplements what they’ve learned in the lab and the classroom,” said Smith. “So now, we take it a step further with the virtual reality.”

The main benefit, safety.

”The safety factor is huge. We don’t have to worry about live circuits, but they are still working on circuits in that virtual reality.”

For Carlos Escobar, going into HVAC was a no-brainer, given the opportunities it provides and the constant demand.

”Anywhere in this country the AC is gonna break, so if you know how to fix it there’s money there,” said Escobar.

He says everything they learn in the lab can be replicated. It takes the hands-on work and then supplements the process in a virtual space.

”And then you go further into the VR, which helps you to have knowledge and experience,” said Escobar. “It’s all about gaining confidence.”

And the uses are limitless.

“You can practice, like literally practice anything. From heat pumps to furnaces, any type of setting you want, you can practice it,” said Escobar.

While it doesn’t entirely replace the real thing, it’s also very beneficial this time of year. It allows those who will keep us cool to beat the heat.

“If it’s 95 degrees outside, and they’re in the lab, it’s 72 in there, and they’re not even breaking a sweat fixing that air conditioner,” said Smith.

