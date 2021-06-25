Advertisement

Judge sentences Lebanon, Mo. area man with life in prison for shooting death

Dustin Combs/Laclede County Jail
Dustin Combs/Laclede County Jail(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a Lebanon, Mo. man to life in prison without parole for the shooting death of a man in 2020.

Dustin Combs pleaded guilty to killing Mark Pitts at his home last July. A Washington County (Mo.) deputy found Combs in Pitts pickup nearly a week after the death.

Investigators say the incident was drug-related. Surveillance video showed Pitts leaving his home late July 1. Then later, surveillance video at a bank showed someone in the passenger seat. Pitts truck returned to his home on State Highway YY, but was seen leaving just eight minutes later. Pitts was found dead the next morning.

Combs also pleaded guilty to two counts of first degree assault for an incident in the Laclede County Jail. Investigators say he stabbed two inmates with a wire earlier in early 2021.

