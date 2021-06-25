Advertisement

Masking returns to Greene County Jail after multiple inmates test positive for COVID-19

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Face masks are required inside the Greene County Jail once again after multiple inmates recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott confirms at least two inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. He says the new mask mandate is “precautionary,” but it’s unclear how long it might be in effect.

The response comes after a COVID-19 outbreak in the jail last summer, one during which dozens of inmates and corrections workers tested positive for coronavirus.

During the height of the outbreak in August, the jail took extra precautions, cleaning and sanitizing the site to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while staff and inmates were required to wear masks for an extended period of time.

The new COVID-19 cases in the Greene County Jail comes as a highly contagious coronavirus variant, the Delta variant, has led to a surge of cases in Missouri. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reported 153 new daily cases Thursday, the highest daily total since January 13.

Health leaders continue to push the COVID-19 vaccine to stop the spread. Less than 40% of Greene County residents are vaccinated against the virus.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

