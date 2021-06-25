Advertisement

Missouri curators reject interpretive sign for Thomas Jefferson statue

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KY3) - The University of Missouri Board of Curators has rejected a proposal to add contextual information to a statue of Thomas Jefferson on the Columbia campus.

The curators voted 7-1 Thursday to disregard a task force recommendations that came after Black students and organizations pushed to have the statue removed because Jefferson owned slaves.

Board members who voted against adding a 300-word sign near the statue said it was not a good way to clearly explain Jefferson’s life.

The curators also rejected a proposal to add a Legacy Walk to acknowledge the role slaves had in building the university.

