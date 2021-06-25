Missouri curators reject interpretive sign for Thomas Jefferson statue
Published: Jun. 25, 2021
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KY3) - The University of Missouri Board of Curators has rejected a proposal to add contextual information to a statue of Thomas Jefferson on the Columbia campus.
The curators voted 7-1 Thursday to disregard a task force recommendations that came after Black students and organizations pushed to have the statue removed because Jefferson owned slaves.
Board members who voted against adding a 300-word sign near the statue said it was not a good way to clearly explain Jefferson’s life.
The curators also rejected a proposal to add a Legacy Walk to acknowledge the role slaves had in building the university.
