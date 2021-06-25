Missouri lawmakers turn down ‘Clean FRA’ bill in third day of special session
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Senate reconvened on Friday for the third day of the special session. Lawmakers continue to debate extending Missouri’s Federal Reimbursement Allowance.
The FRA is a tax paid by Medicaid providers in Missouri. This includes hospitals, nursing homes and assisted-living facilities, pharmacies and other health care facilities.
In a vote to extend the program, 22 senators voted no and 10 voted yes. The bill has been sent back to adoption motion.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is urging the legislatures to approve the extension by July 1.
It will cost the state about $591 million in the next fiscal year if the program is not extended. The estimated cost for the 2023 fiscal year is $788 million.
