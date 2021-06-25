Missouri lawmakers turn down ‘Clean FRA’ bill in third day of special session

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Senate reconvened on Friday for the third day of the special session. Lawmakers continue to debate extending Missouri’s Federal Reimbursement Allowance.

The FRA is a tax paid by Medicaid providers in Missouri. This includes hospitals, nursing homes and assisted-living facilities, pharmacies and other health care facilities.

In a vote to extend the program, 22 senators voted no and 10 voted yes. The bill has been sent back to adoption motion.

SPECIAL SESSION: @LaurenArthurMO 's amendment on clean FRA that would take out family planning language did not pass. #moleg #mogov @kytv — Marina Silva (@MarinaSilvaKY3) June 25, 2021

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is urging the legislatures to approve the extension by July 1.

It will cost the state about $591 million in the next fiscal year if the program is not extended. The estimated cost for the 2023 fiscal year is $788 million.

