Advertisement

Missouri lawmakers turn down ‘Clean FRA’ bill in third day of special session

Missouri Capitol/Jefferson City, Mo.
Missouri Capitol/Jefferson City, Mo.(KY3)
By Marina Silva
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Senate reconvened on Friday for the third day of the special session. Lawmakers continue to debate extending Missouri’s Federal Reimbursement Allowance.

The FRA is a tax paid by Medicaid providers in Missouri. This includes hospitals, nursing homes and assisted-living facilities, pharmacies and other health care facilities.

In a vote to extend the program, 22 senators voted no and 10 voted yes. The bill has been sent back to adoption motion.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is urging the legislatures to approve the extension by July 1.

It will cost the state about $591 million in the next fiscal year if the program is not extended. The estimated cost for the 2023 fiscal year is $788 million.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms mainly north today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Best storm chances northern parts of the Ozarks
Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse
Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports highest daily total of COVID-19 cases since mid-January
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
As COVID-19 numbers in the Ozarks continue to skew younger and Mercy reported having an infant...
Springfield Mercy treating infant with COVID-19; what to watch for with your young child

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 650 new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 400 new cases
File Image
Missouri opens its first electric car-charging station; 12 others planned across the state, including Springfield
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks into Friday night
North Carolina State warms up before a baseball game playing against Vanderbilt at the College...
Health scare delays NC State-Vandy at College World Series