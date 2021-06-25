Advertisement

Missouri opens its first electric car-charging station; 12 others planned across the state, including Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri is taking steps to shrink its carbon footprint, officially opening its first electric vehicle charging station in the state.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday that the state’s first such station opened in Kingdom City. The station is funded through the state’s Volkswagen Settlement Environmental Mitigation Trust and one of 13 planned across the state.

Plans are already in the works for several other sites, including Springfield and Joplin. Nine of the 13 planned sites were awarded trust funding last year, according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

Each station will include two vehicle chargers. Like traditional gas stations, pricing will be determined by the stations’ owners.

“We are excited about the opening of Missouri’s first electric vehicle charging station built with VW Trust funding,” said Dru Buntin, acting director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. “It is a major milestone for this important project that represents a real victory for electronic vehicle drivers in Missouri, whether they are residents or visitors.”

For more information about Missouri’s Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure program, CLICK HERE.

