Motel emergency housing for homeless continues in Springfield, but some forced out amid COVID-19 spike

For more than a year now, many people experiencing homelessness who are at high risk for COVID-19 have been housed in motels across Springfield.(KY3)
By Linda Simmons
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For more than a year now, many people experiencing homelessness who are at high risk for COVID-19 have been housed in motels across Springfield.

Adam Bodendieck, director of homeless services for the Community Partnership of the Ozarks, says they have housed more than 1,300 people in emergency shelters since the pandemic began.

More than 100 people are in motels right now through the One Door program, a community outreach effort to provide housing and shelter intakes and referrals for homeless individuals while keeping them safer from COVID-19.

However, since One Door is an emergency shelter program, time has run out for some people, prompting some concerns as southwest Missouri sees another spike in COVID-19 cases.

“Unfortunately, that is sometimes the case. But we try to remain engaged with every single person as much as we possibly can in the hotels to help avoid that from happening,” said Bodendieck.

Some people who moved into motels early in the pandemic are still there, while others have moved on to more permanent housing.

Bodendieck says they keep people informed, so it doesn’t come as a surprise.

“We do make sure that we are connecting and it’s not a surprise for anybody. They know what’s going on. We make sure that their assessment is up to date. We make sure that they are connected with any other potential housing programs, any services, any shelter services. We certainly want to make all of that available,” says Bodendieck.

Bodendieck says a federal government voucher program for extended housing help for the homeless won’t be available for a while. He says it could take anywhere from one to a few weeks to get all the details and support services organized.

Right now, he says it’s important for folks to keep their assessment with One Door up to date.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

