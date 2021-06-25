Nixa native Courtney Frerichs qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, finishes second in steeplechase at Olympic Trials

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Nixa native Courtney Frerichs earns another shot in the Summer Olympics, finishing as the runner-up in the Women’s 3,000-Meter Steeplechase final Thursday at the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Frerichs, a 2011 graduate of Nixa High School, placed second at the U.S. Olympic Trials in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 9:11.79.

With the finish, she qualifies for the Summer Olympics for the second time in five years.

The top three finishers are now qualified for the Summer Olympics. The final results:

1. Emma Coburn (9:09.41)

2. Courtney Frerichs (9:11.79)

3. Val Constein (9:18.34)

Frerichs continues to chase her dream, making the U.S. Olympic Women’s Steeplechase Team for a second time. She also made the team in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.

At the time, Courtney was coming off an NCAA National Title in the steeplechase while attending New Mexico. She made the U.S. Olympic team, then qualified for steeplechase at the Olympics, finishing 11th in 2016.

The following year, in 2017, Frerichs finished second at the World Championships in London, shaving almost 20 seconds off her Olympic time. If she ran that time back in Rio, it would have been good enough for a silver medal.

In 2018, Frerichs cut more time off and set an American and North American record. Completing the 3,000 meters of steeplechase in just over nine minutes.

