Republic, Mo., Willard, Mo. hosting Fourth of July celebrations with live music, vendors and fireworks

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Willard and Republic, Mo. will both host two Fourth of July events this weekend. Republic’s 25th annual Have-a-Blast Patriotic Celebration and Willard’s 59th annual Freedom Fest. With live music, food vendors, activities for the whole family and don’t forget the fireworks.

Republic’s will have live music, food vendors, a petting zoo, face painting and inflatables. Organizer Jared Keeling says tonight’s event will have the largest pyro-musical firework display since the event started in 1996. The city is also celebrating its 150th anniversary.

On Saturday, Willard’s Freedom Fest will have live music, food vendors, and a freedom parade. The celebration will also have a watermelon eating contest. The proceeds will go towards an all-inclusion park. Their city pool will be open all day.

Willard’s firework show will begin at 9:30 p.m. and Republic’s at 10 p.m. For more information on both events you can find that below:

Willard’s Freedom Fest and Have-a-Blast Patriotic Celebration

Fourth of July fireworks celebrations, laws and safety tips around the Ozarks

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

