Springfield Cardinals offering free tickets to new COVID-19 vaccine recipients

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Cardinals are offering free tickets to new COVID-19 vaccine recipients for a limited period of time.

Starting Monday, June 29, the next 1,000 people to be vaccinated at a clinic through the Springfield-Greene County Health Department clinic are eligible for a free pair of tickets to an upcoming game.

The team released the following statement Friday morning:

FREE Cardinals tickets! Read this open letter from Cardinals G.M. Dan Reiter to find out more.https://t.co/gxQwhF8Yiw pic.twitter.com/IfAXtM5eYl — Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) June 25, 2021

“I want to do everything I can to help our community increase their vaccination numbers for three reasons: For the health of our citizens. To support our healthcare heroes. And, because the Ozarks are only the Ozarks because of the people who live here,” said Springfield Cardinals General Manager Dan Reiter.

For every person vaccinated through the program, the Cardinals will also donate a pair of tickets to a local healthcare worker. In total, the team will offer up to 4,000 free tickets.

“Sometimes you feel overwhelmed with the saddening and worsening reports of sickness and over-strained health care workers, and you just don’t know what you can do to help. I appreciate everything that Mercy, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, the City of Springfield and CoxHealth have done to help us so far. But now seems like the time to try something new,” said Reiter.

To take advantage of the offer, visit vaccine417.com to search for a clinic near you and look for “SGCHD” events. You can also call 417-874-1211 for a list of eligible sites to get vaccinated.

