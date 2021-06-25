Springfield expert explains how to rid your yard of mosquitoes ahead of the Fourth of July weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A good Fourth of July party includes fireworks, barbecue and everything red, white and blue. But with all the rain this week, you may have an unwelcome guest.

Warm, humid, and rainy conditions make up the perfect breeding environment for mosquitoes, something we are going to see this week.

Prepare to layer on the bug spray. While the bug spray protects you, consider protecting your yard.

Garrett Burk, the general manager for Fight the Bite in Springfield, said, “This upcoming week, we’re going to be full blown into mosquito season.”

Flower pots, turned over Frisbees, and grass clippings are all places where mosquitoes love to lay their eggs.

“You don’t need a wheelbarrow full of water,” Burk said.

In fact, about a water bottle cap full of water is enough for them to lay their eggs.

One mosquito can lay up to 200 eggs.

This week’s rain will not do us any favors. From now until the Fourth of July holiday, Fight the Bite is expecting a spike in calls for mosquito control.

“People get in a panic about it. They have a ton of people over, and they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, grandma is going to get bit by a bunch of mosquitoes.’ We don’t want that,” Burk said.

To avoid mosquitoes being the buzz at your party, tip over any standing water this week.

“Properly clean gutters. If your gutters aren’t cleaned out, they’ll collect water as well,” Burk said.

Those gutters will become another favorite spot for mosquitoes.

Lawn maintenance this week will be key to eliminating some of the pests.

“If you don’t mow your lawn regularly, you get the big clumps of grass. They hold a lot of moisture, mosquitoes actually can be attracted to that as well,” Burk said,

Before you do any spraying this week, make sure you have at least a six-hour dry slot of no rain.

“If you want to spray, or if you absolutely have to spray. I really recommend waiting until the rain is done,” Burk said.

Call a lawn service company for extra help. They will often smoke the yard and spray for you. They also may offer mosquito pots, which will attract the pests with a special liquid and keep them away from any party guests.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.