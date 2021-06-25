Springfield homeless community explains dangers of living on the streets during the heat and humidity of summer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The summer heat and humidity make us want to cool down in the air conditioning. But for people living on the streets, that’s not an option.

For Sean and many others living on the street, the heat can be unbearable and there’s no place for them to cool down.

“No buildings to go into,” Sean says. “It’s not allowed. There’s nowhere, so you just put your head down and keep going. Hopefully you’ll find a place to stop and rest and cool off for a minute and get ready to do it again.”

When the temperatures rise, Sean says the sun can be brutal.

“The heat’s beating down on you,” Sean says. “It stops your strength.”

Retired nurse Elisa Coonrod now works as a medical volunteer for The Connecting Grounds. Coonrod says she’s seen just how sick the homeless can get in the heat.

“This is life or death out there, and the heat will kill people,” Coonrod says.

The Connecting Grounds offers water, ice pops, sunscreen, bug spray and other necessities for the hot days. Coonrod says the risks of being outside in the heat include things like heat stroke, heat exhaustion and dehydration. Coonrod says cooling shelters would make all the difference.

“These are people just like you and I that have hopes and dreams, and they need to have the opportunity to be the best they can be, and we need to help them,” Coonrod says. “This is our community, and they’re just as important in our community as everybody else.”

Sean says having to carry his belongings around all day just makes it more brutal. But it’s not just the heat. Sean says the humidity adds a whole new level of agony.

“A little bit of patience please,” Sean says. “Understand that the heat is beating us down relentlessly with no break, no relief.”

He hopes people can offer a bit more kindness and allow him to find a safe place for shelter.

“Beyond priceless,” Sean says. “Protection from the sun, not being run off. Priceless. I mean, I know it’s not a home exactly, but it’s a place to go to to get out of the sun like you guys do.”

Coonrod says if you want to help, keep a cooler in your car with water bottles to hand out to people living on the streets.

