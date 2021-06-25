Springfield, Mo. Councilman Abe McGull hosts coffee, conversation on the fourth Friday of each month

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Zone 2 (northeast Springfield) Councilman Abe McGull, is looking for a fresh way to connect with the community, through ‘Coffee with Councilman McGull.’

“I’m from the south,” explained Councilman McGull. “Being from the South, the first thing offered when you enter someone’s home is a cup of coffee and a conversation,”

He said this is the basis of the ‘Coffee with Councilman McGull’ experience. As an elected official, he said it’s his job to try and facilitate some of the problems and concerns citizens may have about a particular issue in the city. This is why he said the intention of coffee and conversation goes beyond learning about one another. He believes this is a great venue for sitting down, talking with constituents, hearing their concerns, and above all listening to them.

“And at the same time, we can’t solve all the problems of the city,” explained McGull. “I mean, sometimes people have issues that are beyond the city’s control on manifests, but at least they know that we’re listening, and that’s the important thing.”

Friday, June 25 will be Councilman McGull first-ever coffee and conversation event and he says it’ll be set up as a one-on-one coffee visit. He says meeting times could range from 5-10 mins depending on how many people sign up.

Councilman Abe McGull for coffee, conversation on the fourth Friday of each month (KY3)

Not only does he believe it’s a way for people to get to know him, but he says it’s a way for him to learn too. But, regardless, he said he’ll have an opportunity to hear what particular concerns and issues zone two citizens are having in their area or neighborhood. While coffee and conversation are the grounds of the event, McGull says he hopes everyone takes away more than a hot brew.

“I hope that people are able to see that elected officials are willing to take time out of the schedule to listen to them and act upon their concerns. And that’s what I want to do,” explained Councilman McGull. “I want to act upon their concerns. I’ve been elected from zone two to represent the people and represent their interests. Now those interests and it may be diverse at times, and we may disagree, but at least I’m willing to sit down and listen to you.”

McGull will host Coffee with Councilman McGull 9 a.m.-10 a.m. on the fourth Friday of each month starting June 25 in the City Council office in the Busch Municipal Building. Anyone who would like to join him for coffee is asked to RSVP by calling 417-864-1650.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.