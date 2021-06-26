Anti-vaccine protest held in downtown Springfield, local hospital leaders concerned about recent trends

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A protest against COVID-19 vaccines was held in downtown Springfield on Friday, amid growing concerns about rising cases and hospitalizations in southwest Missouri.

Greene County has hit its highest number of critical care patients ever. As of Friday, 168 people battling COVID-19 are hospitalized. And 44% of those in the Greene County hospitals are in critical condition.

Meantime, the daily number of cases has nearly tripled since the beginning of June.

CoxHealth tells KY3, to the best of their knowledge, through the duration of the pandemic, they have had just two fully vaccinated patients who had COVID pneumonia. CoxHealth CEO and President Steve Edwards said those patients were severely immunocompromised.

“Vaccine rates in our area are I guess embarrassingly low,” said Dr. David Barbe, Vice President of Primary Care for Mercy Springfield.

As vaccination rates across the Ozarks continue to lag behind the rest of the nation, local hospital leaders said they had hoped the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic had been long over.

“Unfortunately we are right back to where we were literally right in the worst of the COVID epidemic or pandemic earlier in 2020,” Dr. Barbe said.

Vaccination rates remain relatively stagnant, only slowly increasing. Most of this is attributed to hesitance and mistrust in the vaccine, like many of Friday’s protesters in Springfield have.

“I’ve had the pneumonia shot, the flu shot and the shingles shot, and it hurts,” protest attendee Debra Buckner said. “I do not want a shot they haven’t studied enough to give it to me. I don’t want to contact something that the last years of my life is going to make me miserable because they didn’t do enough studying.”

CoxHealth President and CEO Steve Edwards said mistrust all across the Ozarks can likely be tied to one thing.

“Probably what everyone with hesitancy has in common just about, is a general mistrust of the government and mistrust of institutions and I understand that,” Edwards said. “I’m a pretty conservative person and if somebody said the government is here to help us, I don’t trust it right? But I have an inherent trust for medicine and science.”

Protesters on Friday admitted having this issue. Many are set on skipping the shot, preferring to take their chances with the virus.

“I haven’t been afraid of it,” Buckner said. “I know that there are people that it has affected. I’m 66 years old, I don’t wear a mask, I go out in public when I can. I have not contacted COVID. I have had the test.”

Hospital leaders said they foresee a continued surge in cases if those shot numbers do not change. They describe Springfield as the ‘epicenter’ of the more contagious Delta Variant.

“It has really just hit the Southwest Missouri area,” Dr. Barbe said. “As I said, the incidents in Springfield are much higher than the surrounding rural counties. It will almost certainly spread to those rural counties.”

Both Mercy and Cox officials said nearly all of their hospitalizations have been un-vaccinated patients.

“Now we have a weapon that is almost 100-percent effective, so now we’re asking our staff to rush in and help people, maybe put themselves in harm’s way, knowing those people chose not to vaccinate and now they are putting our staff in harm’s way,” Edwards said.

He said his staff are still dedicated to helping all of their COVID patients. He and other hospital leaders said the vaccine is still the best tool.

“The vaccine is preventing serious illness,” Edwards said. “It’s not perfect, but it’s incredibly effective. Not as effective against the Delta variant, but still incredibly effective, approaching 95% and 99% against severe disease.”

While Edwards and others understand many have made up their mind on the vaccine, he said he still has hope to change the minds of those on the fence.

“Shaming doesn’t work,” he said. “I do think we have to be completely honest and tell people things they don’t want to hear. Because that truly can help them. And people think we’re kind of not going to get anymore people vaccinated. I look at it like that old metaphor of the little boy that’s throwing the starfish into the ocean and someone says, ‘you can’t possibly throw them all back.’ And his message was, ‘well I helped that one.’ And we know that every single person we get vaccinated we’re not going to see as an inpatient in our COVID ICU’s.”

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department declined to speak to KY3 about Friday’s protest and vaccinations for this story.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

