Do Good: Rescue One Pet Adoption Event

By Daniel Posey
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This Saturday, you can adopt a pet while meeting Springfield native and Kansas City author, Annie Presley.

In this Do Good with Daniel segment, Presley shares the personal story behind her children’s book series, “Sam Gets Adopted.” Additionally, Ellen Dowdy from Rescue One talks about the team-up with Presley for a book signing and pet adoption event on Saturday, June 26th from 10am to 1pm at Staxx and Jellybeans in the Brentwood Shopping Center in Springfield.

