Drury University, Springfield Greene Co. Health Dept. host vaccine clinic for incoming freshman

Drury University is encouraging incoming students to get vaccinated before returning to campus.
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Drury University is encouraging incoming students to get vaccinated before returning to campus. The college hosted more than 200 incoming freshman and their families for the annual Drury Fusion day.

Students had the opportunity to learn about campus resources and meet with teachers to help them transition to college life. But this year, Drury University and the Springfield-Greene County Health Department held a vaccine clinic during the afternoon so incoming students and family members could get a shot.

“I for sure hope that everyone chooses to get the one-shot or the two-shot thing,” said Drury freshman Jakob Limpert. “I think it’s a big step forward for the state of Missouri, and especially for the whole country, just to get this thing over with as soon as possible, and let everything get going a little smoother.”

Jakob Limpert chose to receive the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine on his visit. He says he is excited to go to basketball games, talk face to face with his professors, and not sit behind a screen all semester. Limpert is a soccer player for the university.

“Eventually I just think everyone should get it because that’s what we need to do as a state, as a country, as a university,” said Limpert. “I would say just get it because you might not think that you’re helping yourself but you are helping a lot of others.”

Drury University is not requiring students to be vaccinated before returning to campus, but is highly encouraging it.

