ENDANGERED PERSON: Police searching for Springfield, Mo. man, 86, reported missing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department asks for your help to locate a man reported missing.

Richard L. Pike, 86, disappeared Friday around 6:15 p.m. from The Abbey Apartments 1530 East Erie. Police say he was seen riding a red and black three-wheel Hoveround mobility scooter with a full charge. According to his family, Pike suffers from dementia and is easily confused.

Police are seeking to confirm his well-being. Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts should call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

