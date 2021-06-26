ENDANGERED PERSON: Police searching for Springfield, Mo. man, 86, reported missing
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department asks for your help to locate a man reported missing.
Richard L. Pike, 86, disappeared Friday around 6:15 p.m. from The Abbey Apartments 1530 East Erie. Police say he was seen riding a red and black three-wheel Hoveround mobility scooter with a full charge. According to his family, Pike suffers from dementia and is easily confused.
Police are seeking to confirm his well-being. Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts should call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).
