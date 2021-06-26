Advertisement

ENDANGERED PERSON: Police searching for Springfield, Mo. man, 86, reported missing

Richard L. Pike, 86, disappeared Friday around 6:15 p.m. from The Abbey Apartments 1530 East...
Richard L. Pike, 86, disappeared Friday around 6:15 p.m. from The Abbey Apartments 1530 East Erie.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department asks for your help to locate a man reported missing.

Richard L. Pike, 86, disappeared Friday around 6:15 p.m. from The Abbey Apartments 1530 East Erie. Police say he was seen riding a red and black three-wheel Hoveround mobility scooter with a full charge. According to his family, Pike suffers from dementia and is easily confused.

Police are seeking to confirm his well-being. Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts should call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. reports another spike in COVID-19 cases; severity of cases worsening
Strong to severe storms possible for parts of the Ozarks.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chance for Weekend Rains
Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse
Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports highest daily total of COVID-19 cases since mid-January
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine protest held in downtown Springfield
Anti-vaccine protest held in downtown Springfield, local hospital leaders concerned about recent trends
American Cancer Society representative, Ryan Cox, talked to Daniel Posey about how Relay for...
The Place - Relay for Life 2021
Author Annie Presley joins Rescue One for a book signing and pet adoption event in Springfield,...
Do Good: Rescue One Pet Adoption Event
Drury University is encouraging incoming students to get vaccinated before returning to campus.
Drury University, Springfield Greene Co. Health Dept. host vaccine clinic for incoming freshman