FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flooding concerns growing due to heavy rainfall

We will have ongoing storms this morning. While the storms are limited in their intensity, what they are not limited in is the rainfall. These will be big rainmakers dropping anywhere from 1-3 inches of rain as they train over the same areas.

Areas out west especially need to be concerned about the flooding risks today. Over the last 24 hours their rainfall accumulations have exceeded 5 inches.

24 hour rainfall totals (KYTV)

There is a Flood Watch in effect for counties along and north of I-44. This will remain in effect through Sunday morning.Additionally, we have a Flood Warning for Cedar, St. Clair, and Vernon counties. Other various forms of flood watches and warnings are in effect today as well.

Flood watches & warnings (KYTV)

If you are aware of a spot prone to flooding, it will likely flood due to today’s rainfall.

Heavy rainfall out west today (kytv)

As the rain starts to evaporate and the storms press eastward, we’ll see a break from the showers at times during the afternoon. This will allow for limited warming of our temperatures. Generally, the mid-80s can be expected.

Tonight we are in the 70s with a few more showers and thunderstorms present. Tomorrow more widespread rainfall as the front slowly drops south. Expect on and off rain through the day.Rain and additional flooding will be the concern this week. While we won’t have a washout every day, high waters on rivers, lakes, and streams is possible due to the daily rainfall potential through the end of the week.This will also keep our temperatures below average for the next 10 days. By next weekend, 4th of July weekend, it looks like we’ll dry out but still have cooler temperatures in the 80s.