Heavy rain leads to flash flooding, evacuations in Seneca, Mo.

Michael Steele/Seneca, Mo. Chamber of Commerce
Michael Steele/Seneca, Mo. Chamber of Commerce(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SENECA, Mo. (KY3) - Emergency crews evacuated homes after heavy rainfall in the Seneca, Mo. area Saturday morning.

The Seneca Area Chamber of Commerce shared this video from Michael Steele below on Facebook.

The heavy rain flooded main streets. Water is rushing through the downtown area. The city opened Seneca Christian Church as a temporary shelter for residents.

More rain is possible through the weekend.

