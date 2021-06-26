Advertisement

Missouri Senate votes to renew key tax for Medicaid funding

Lawmakers, many wearing masks, sit at their desks inside the House chamber Monday, April 27,...
Lawmakers, many wearing masks, sit at their desks inside the House chamber Monday, April 27, 2020, in Jefferson City, Mo. Members of the House returned to the Capitol Monday to begin debate on the state budget for the upcoming fiscal year, a daunting task amid declining revenue because of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri senators passed a bill to renew a key tax for Medicaid funding early Saturday after hours of debate over coverage of family planning services.

The GOP-led Senate voted 28-5 to send the bill to the House.

Senators were able to advance the bill after some Republicans joined with Democrats to vote down a proposal that sought to cut off any government money for Planned Parenthood.

Missouri already bans any Medicaid funding from being used to pay for abortions. But the Missouri Supreme Court last year overturned another provision in a state budget law forbidding Medicaid reimbursements to any Planned Parenthood clinic, even those that don’t provide abortions.

Several Republicans raised concerns that blocking all Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood, without first getting a waiver from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, could violate federal rules and put billions of dollars in federal Medicaid funding at risk.

The latest version of the bill also includes a ban on Medicaid spending on any medications or devices “used for the purpose of inducing an abortion.”

Republican Gov. Mike Parson has threatened to cut $722 million from the state budget July 1 if lawmakers don’t reup the tax on hospitals and other medical providers by then.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. reports another spike in COVID-19 cases; severity of cases worsening
Flood watches & warnings
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flooding concerns growing due to heavy rainfall
COVID-19 vaccine protest held in downtown Springfield
Anti-vaccine protest held in downtown Springfield, local hospital leaders concerned about recent trends
Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse
As COVID-19 numbers in the Ozarks continue to skew younger and Mercy reported having an infant...
Springfield Mercy treating infant with COVID-19; what to watch for with your young child

Latest News

St. Louis may put homeless encampment outside vacant schools
Volunteers Providing Facelift for Area Schools Through Project Partnership
Volunteers work on Springfield and Joplin area schools through Project Partnership
Volunteers Providing Facelift for Area Schools Through Project Partnership
Volunteers Provide Facelift for Area Schools Through Project Partnership
Michael Steele/Seneca, Mo. Chamber of Commerce
Heavy rain leads to flash flooding, evacuations in Seneca, Mo.