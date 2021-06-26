Pandemic unemployment benefits in Arkansas set to end Saturday

(KY3) - Federal unemployment benefits that were established to help people through the COVID-19 pandemic end Saturday in Arkansas.

After June 26, Arkansas will end its participation in the federal program that gives unemployed workers an additional $300 a week.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson made an announcement last month about the end to pandemic unemployment benefits, citing a shortage of workers. He said businesses in retail, restaurant and other sectors are trying to return to employment levels before the coronavirus pandemic.

The federal program for pandemic unemployment benefits is not scheduled to end until September 6, 2021. However, more than half of U.S. states, including Arkansas and Missouri, have opted out of the program ahead of July.

