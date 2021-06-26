PHOTOS: Willard celebrates 59th annual Freedom Fest
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - Willard is hosting its 59th annual Freedom Fest on Saturday afternoon.
The event includes live music, food vendors, and a freedom parade. The celebration will also have a watermelon eating contest.
Proceeds from Freedom Fest will go toward an all-inclusion park. Willard’s city pool will be open all day, while a fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
