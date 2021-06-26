Advertisement

The Place - Relay for Life 2021

By Daniel Posey
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - American Cancer Society is hosting the annual Relay for Life Saturday, June 26th from 6pm to 8pm at Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden. The Stroll Garden is located at 2400 S Scenic Ave. in Springfield.

Ryan Cox caught up with Daniel Posey to explain how the nonprofit’s largest event looks a little different this year and how you can get involved.

