The Place - Relay for Life 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - American Cancer Society is hosting the annual Relay for Life Saturday, June 26th from 6pm to 8pm at Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden. The Stroll Garden is located at 2400 S Scenic Ave. in Springfield.

Ryan Cox caught up with Daniel Posey to explain how the nonprofit’s largest event looks a little different this year and how you can get involved.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.