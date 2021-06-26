Report: 1 police officer dead, 2 suspects arrested after incident at gas station in Pea Ridge

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - A police officer was killed Saturday in an incident at a gas station in Pea Ridge in Northwest Arkansas, officials said.

According to content partner KNWA, the Pea Ridge Police Department said Officer Kevin Apple was killed at the White Oak gas station at the corner of Slack Street and South Curtis Avenue.

Lt. Michael Lisenbee said Officer Apple and another officer had tried to stop a car that had been pursued by Rogers police at the gas station.

The car hit the officers’ patrol car and attempted to flee. As they were fleeing, the driver of the vehicle hit Officer Apple and fled, KNWA reported.

Apple, who was a 23-year law enforcement veteran who worked for Pea Ridge for three years, died at the scene, police said.

Officers later stopped the vehicle in Bella Vista.

Authorities said two suspects were arrested and face several charges including felony fleeing in the case.

A candlelight vigil will be held for Officer Apple at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Pea Ridge City Park.

