Republic’s Have-A-Blast event returns with big crowd

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Republic’s Have-A-Blast event returned Friday, as many celebrated the Fourth of July early.

The event featured food venders, live music, activities for kids, and a fireworks show. Event Volunteer Tysha Shay said she welcomes the return to see new faces again.

“It brings joy and comfort to my life, it’s something that I’ve been missing. I feel really great about being out here tonight,” said Shay.

In 2020, the event was cancelled due to COVID-19. Skylar Sitton came to the event with her family and celebrated being with people again.

“I mean Fourth of July, you’re feeling free. The liberation of the nice air and the nice weather, and everyone getting together,” said Sitton.

Another attendee, Jennifer Smotherman, said acting like a community again should happen more often.

“It’s fantastic, we’ve waited a long time, nothing makes my heart happier than seeing everybody out and enjoying being together again,” said Smotherman.

