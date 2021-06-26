Advertisement

St. Louis may put homeless encampment outside vacant schools

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) - The city of St. Louis is considering one or more “intentional encampments” for the homeless outside vacant schools.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Nahuel Fefer, director of policy and development for Mayor Tishaura Jones, outlined the plan to an aldermanic panel on Thursday.

Fefer says tents could be set up in schoolyards and gyms in the school building could be used to serve food, clean laundry and provide other services.

About $2 million would be set aside for the project. The money would come from about $80 million in federal pandemic aid. Fefer says more than a dozen locations are under consideration.

