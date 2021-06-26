Advertisement

Suspect accused of shooting Florida officer arrested

More than 500 officers from various agencies looked for the suspect, who's considered armed and...
More than 500 officers from various agencies looked for the suspect, who's considered armed and dangerous.(News 13 Orlando via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police say a man accused of shooting a Florida police officer in the head has been captured on a wooded property just outside of Atlanta.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young told reporters that 29-year-old Othal Wallace was arrested early Saturday.

Wallace is accused of shooting 26-year-old officer Jason Raynor after the officer approached Wallace as he sat in a vehicle Wednesday night.

The police chief says Wallace was found on property affiliated with the all-Black pro-gun group called the NFAC.

Raynor is still recovering in a hospital. The police chief says Raynor’s condition is showing “positive signs of improvement.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. reports another spike in COVID-19 cases; severity of cases worsening
Strong to severe storms possible for parts of the Ozarks.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chance for Weekend Rains
As COVID-19 numbers in the Ozarks continue to skew younger and Mercy reported having an infant...
Springfield Mercy treating infant with COVID-19; what to watch for with your young child
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
Derek Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death
Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse

Latest News

The rubble is seen at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., Friday, June 25,...
Theories abound on why a Florida condo high-rise collapsed
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Report showed major damage before Florida condo collapse
Strong to severe storms possible for parts of the Ozarks.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chance for Weekend Rains
North Carolina State head Coach Elliott Avent exits the locker room during a delay due to...
NCAA declares NC State out of CWS because of COVID-19 issues`
Richard L. Pike, 86, disappeared Friday around 6:15 p.m. from The Abbey Apartments 1530 East...
ENDANGERED PERSON: Police locate Springfield, Mo. man, 86, reported missing