Volunteers work on Springfield and Joplin area schools through Project Partnership

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Edited News Release) - Volunteers from James River Church provided renovations to schools in the Springfield and Joplin areas on Friday, June 25 and Saturday, June 26.

Nearly 1,100 volunteers gathered Saturday to spend the day painting, deep cleaning, and landscaping.

They teamed up with Pittman Elementary and Parkview High School in Springfield, where they updated landscaping, cleaned and painted over 110 thousand square feet of wall space.

In Joplin, the teams partnered with Roi S. Wood Alternative School for landscaping, where they cleaned and painted projects as well as cleaned and sanitized every bus in

The work and volunteer efforts were all done through James River Church’s “Project Partnership,” an annual community partnership between schools in Southwest Missouri and James River Church. This marked the 23rd year for the event, which was created to make a difference in the community by assisting local school systems with projects that may not be included in regular maintenance schedules or budgets.

James River Church leaders said the church sees Project Partnership as an opportunity to give back to those who have given so much of their time, talent, energy, and resource to the education and betterment of the greater Springfield and Joplin areas.

