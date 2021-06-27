4Jake organization holds ‘Making a Difference’ event in Nixa to spread awareness on suicide prevention

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The organization 4Jake held an event called “Making a Difference” on Saturday in Nixa to spread awareness on suicide prevention.

Event organizers discussed suicide prevention, while offering feedback on mental health readings for young children and ways for young adults to tackle the subject.

Karen Perry, one of the events organizers, said this is all about spreading how to deal with the situation.

“If we can really address the younger crowd, these are your emotions, these are the adults you can talk to,” said Perry. “These feelings are really normal, then maybe we can start normalizing that and having those open conversations and dialogues. We’re not going to see as many kids complete suicide by the time they are 10, 11, and 12.”

Activists stressed how the community needs to come together and talk about these issues.

Brandy Ingerson, another event organizer with 4Jake, said people need to address their feelings.

“Brushing it under the rug makes anybody feel like their feelings don’t matter,” said Ingerson. “Everybody’s feelings are valid. I think getting that therapy, going out and talking to that one person who your truly trust... It helps them validate their feelings and helps them feel they are not alone.”

The 4Jake organization plans to hold more events in the future to raise awareness on suicide prevention and bring the community together.

