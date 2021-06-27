Advertisement

Clif Smart celebrates 10 years as Missouri State University President

On this date in 2011, Frank Einhellig and Clif Smart began our jobs as President and Provost of...
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Sunday marks one decade since Clif Smart took over as president of Missouri State University.

The university selected Smart to serve as its “interim” president ten years ago. He agreed to take the job full-time a little over a year later.

“It was a bellwether moment for Missouri State University and Springfield. Over the last decade, Clif has led us to new heights, including records in numbers of graduates, graduate employment rates and overall enrollment,” said Missouri State University in a Facebook post Sunday.

In recent years, Smart has served as the president of the Council on Public Higher Education in Missouri, on the NCAA Division I Board of Directors, on the Mercy Health Springfield Communities Board of Directors, on the Board of Directors for the Hawthorn Foundation, and on the Board of Directors for Missouri Partnership.

Smart has also served on boards and committees for the Missouri Department of Higher Education, Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce, CoxHealth, Arc of the Ozarks, Springfield Innovations, Inc., Isabel’s House, First Baptist Church and numerous other professional and community organizations.

Sunday also marks the ten-year anniversary of Dr. Frank A. Einhellig serving as provost for Missouri State University, according to Smart.

“Thanks for your great work and support Frank. I like to think we are a really good team,” said Smart on Sunday via Twitter.

