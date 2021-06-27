Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine clinics planned at seven libraries in Greene County

Springfield Greene-County Health Department and Library partner up to host seven vaccine clinics throughout southwest, Mo.
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is trying to get more people vaccinated after...
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is trying to get more people vaccinated after the county's vaccination rate has flattened out at 36 percent.(KY3)
By Raquel Harrington
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Edited News Release)- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department will conduct free, public COVID-19 vaccine clinics at seven libraries throughout Greene County.

The two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines (for ages 12 and older) and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines (for ages 18 and older) will be available. Individuals may get their first or second doses, health care workers will provide information on when and where they can receive their second dose.

These events are open to Missouri residents age 12 and older:

  • Tuesday, June 29, 2-4 p.m., Republic Branch Library, 921 N. Lindsey Ave.
  • Thursday, July 1, 9-11 a.m., Willard Branch Library, 304 E. Jackson St.
  • Thursday, July 1, 1-3 p.m., Ash Grove Branch Library, 101 E. Main St.
  • Tuesday, July 6, 10 a.m.-noon, Strafford Branch Library, 101 S. State Highway 125
  • Tuesday, July 6, 2-4 p.m. Fair Grove Branch Library, 81 S. Orchard Blvd.

In addition, first and second-dose dose clinics are scheduled at two branches. These would enable children ages 12 and older to be vaccinated before returning to school. The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also be available for individuals age 18 and older.

  • Saturday, July 10, 10 a.m.-noon at the Library Center; and 2-4 p.m. at the Library Station
  • Saturday, July 31, 10 a.m.-noon at the Library Center; and 2-4 p.m. at the Library Station

While walk-ins are always welcome, individuals may save time by registering for clinics in advance, HERE. For help registering, call the Springfield-Greene County Health Department COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Individuals who pre-register should bring their ID and Vaccine Navigator patient identification number to the event. Individuals, age 12-17 must have parent/guardian consent.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are working to help keep you and your community safe from the threat of COVID-19. They encourage everyone in the community to get vaccinated as soon as possible, even if they’ve already had the COVID-19 virus.

Additional resources and information:

· Local Contact Email address – coronavirus@springfieldmo.gov

· Local Vaccine Info link is vaccine417.com,

· State Call Center – 877-435-8411

· State Vaccine Info - https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/

