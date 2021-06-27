Crews respond to boat fire at Table Rock Lake, no injuries reported

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Crews responded to a boat fire Sunday afternoon at Table Rock Lake, and investigators have not reported any injuries from the fire.

It happened at the lake shortly after noon between September Falls Rd. & JJ Hwy near Kimberling City. When crews arrived, all occupants were able to get out of the boat.

One person used an extinguisher before crews arrived to help limit the fire. The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District sent out fire boat to assist, and the fire was put out by 12:23 p.m.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

