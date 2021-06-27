Advertisement

Inmate who escaped during work release in Sedalia, Mo. arrested in Ozark County during fourth day of manhunt

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities have tracked down an inmate who escaped from work release after a multi-day manhunt throughout the Ozarks region.

Jason Laird, 44, of Gainesville, Missouri, was found in a wooded area Saturday in Brixey, Missouri in Ozark County. His arrest marked the end of a manhunt that stretched four days.

The Sedalia Police Department says Laird escaped on June 22 while working a department of corrections work release job at the Missouri State Fairgrounds.

The Ozark County Sheriff’s Department received a tip Friday night that led to the stolen vehicle and two arrests. Investigators searched multiple locations Saturday morning, then found a Chevy truck believed to be stolen by Laird when he escaped custody. After finding the truck, authorities searched a home in Ozark County and took two women into custody.

Investigators followed up on numerous leads through Saturday, then tracked Laird to a home in Brixey. The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office says Laird faces pending charges in Sedalia for escaping during work release and stealing a vehicle.

Laird was serving seven years in the Tipton Correctional Center for burglary, stealing and many other charges. The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office previously asked for help in locating Laird in January 2020 after he was convicted of domestic assault and ordered by a judge to stay away from the victim. Authorities say Laird was arrested one month later after he went to the victim’s house.

The Ozark County/Douglas County Multijuristictional Task Force, Oregon County Sheriff’s Department and a Howell County SWAT Team all assisted with the search for Laird.

