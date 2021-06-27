Advertisement

Kansas man charged with arson after American flag burned

(J. Scott Applewhite | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LARNED, Kan. (AP) - A man has been charged with arson after a large U.S. flag was burned outside a business in Larned, Pawnee County Attorney Douglas McNett said.

Jason Wayne Cauble, 37, of Larned, was arrested Tuesday. He made his first court appearance Thursday on the felony arson charge, McNett said in a news release.

Investigators said the 30-by-20 foot flag was burned in April at the Carr Auction and Realty Inc. building in Larned.

McNett explained that people who burn their own flags are protected by First Amendment free speech rights but arson can be charged when another person’s property is burned.

He said he didn’t have information on Cauble’s possible motive.

Cauble remains jailed on $15,000 bond. His preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 8.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. reports another spike in COVID-19 cases; severity of cases worsening
Heavy rain possible through Sunday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy rainfall possible through the weekend
COVID-19 vaccine protest held in downtown Springfield
Anti-vaccine protest held in downtown Springfield, local hospital leaders concerned about recent trends
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 500+ new cases; Arkansas adds 300+ new cases
Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure negotiations, in the East Room of the White...
Biden: Infrastructure vow was not intended to be veto threat
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, then-President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives to...
Trump airs old election grievances at campaign-style rally
The rubble is seen at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., Friday, June 25,...
Report showed ‘major’ damage before Florida condo collapse
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 500+ new cases; Arkansas adds 300+ new cases