Kansas man charged with arson after American flag burned

LARNED, Kan. (AP) - A man has been charged with arson after a large U.S. flag was burned outside a business in Larned, Pawnee County Attorney Douglas McNett said.

Jason Wayne Cauble, 37, of Larned, was arrested Tuesday. He made his first court appearance Thursday on the felony arson charge, McNett said in a news release.

Investigators said the 30-by-20 foot flag was burned in April at the Carr Auction and Realty Inc. building in Larned.

McNett explained that people who burn their own flags are protected by First Amendment free speech rights but arson can be charged when another person’s property is burned.

He said he didn’t have information on Cauble’s possible motive.

Cauble remains jailed on $15,000 bond. His preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 8.

