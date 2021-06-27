Laclede County hosting large gatherings without restrictions despite recent rise in COVID-19 cases

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - COVID-19 cases in Laclede County are on the rise. The county’s health department reported 36 new cases on Friday.

The county is easing mask restrictions and opening back up, but the numbers still reflect growing positive cases.

On Saturday June 26, the Civic Center in Lebanon hosted a “Monster Truck Chaos” event, which brought out around 1,000 people. Most were not masked, according to attendees.

The event coordinator, Jimmy Creten, expressed it’s up to the individual if they want to wear a mask or not.

“We always tell people to do what they are comfortable with and that wearing a mask is optional. There were a few people wearing masks today, but not very many,” said Creten.

Creten says past events have been outdoors, but Saturday’s event was inside, which played a factor in attendance.

“In June of 2020, we started going outdoors at racetracks and we have been selling most of them out. When it comes to indoor settings, people are a little bit more touchy with that,” said Creten.

“The world is opening up and we have to get back to work. Not everybody has my opinion, and I think whatever is right for you, is what you should do.” said Creten.

KY3 asked people who attended the event if they felt safe and if they were planning on wearing a mask.

“I have had COVID-19, and it was not too bad for me. It has been around for awhile and is hyped up, so our family was not concerned,” said attendee Tina Brewer.

“I only saw one group come in here today wearing face masks, and it did not bother me at all,” said Brewer.

Tina Brewer’s husband expressed he also felt safe at the large gathering.

“It’s about time we start do public things again and get back together as one. These numbers are just to scare us. We need to not depend on the government and do our own thing,” said Brewer.

The Laclede County Health department is still holding walk-in and mass vaccination clinics this upcoming week including:

Jordan Valley: Walk-ins welcome Monday-Friday for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. COVID-19 Vaccines | Jordan Valley

Walmart Pharmacy: Walk-ins welcome 7 Days/Week- 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM for Moderna or register at Walmart.com/covidvaccine

Walgreens: Walk-ins welcome or call for an appointment 417-532-9403 7 Days/Week- 9:00 AM – 10:00 PM- Moderna Vaccine

King Cash Saver Pharmacy: Call for appointment 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM 417-588-4136 – Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.