One dead, two rescued after car gets stuck in flooded waters in Clinton County, Mo.

One person has died and two people were rescued Saturday after a car got stuck in flooded waters in Clinton County, Missouri.(Clinton County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLINTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - One person has died and two people were rescued Saturday after a car got stuck in flooded waters in Clinton County, Missouri.

Authorities recovered one dead body from the vehicle, while rescuing two others from the flood waters. None of the victims have been identified.

After flood waters receded, Clinton County’s coroner and sheriff went wading in waters to help a tow truck company recover the vehicle.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Gower Fire Department, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol helped with the operation.

