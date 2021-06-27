Teen girl suffers critical injuries from stabbing in Nixa, two suspects arrested

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities have arrested two suspects after a teenage girl suffered critical injuries from a stabbing Saturday night in Nixa.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but is now believed to be in stable condition, according to the Nixa Police Department.

Police responded to the the 800 block of E. Country Ridge Street around 10:41 p.m. Saturday for a “check person” call involving weapons. Officers found a teenage girl lying in the street with multiple stab wounds.

Police say two suspects retreated into a home and initially refused to surrender. The Nixa Emergency Tactical Team responded to the scene, and both suspects were taken into custody around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Nixa Police believe the victim and suspects knew one another. Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

No charges have been announced yet in the investigation. Investigators say, since this case involves juveniles, police will not release the names or identifying information of those involved.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

