TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash leads to significant delays on eastbound I-44 in Laclede County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crash is causing significant traffic delays Sunday afternoon on Interstate 44 in Laclede County, and it could take several hours to clear up the scene.

MoDOT reports that the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-44 near exit 140 in Laclede County. A trailer is on its side, blocking both eastbound lanes.

Officials say both lanes could be closed for up to three hours. Crews are working to divert traffic on Interstate 44 with detours set at Exit 140 to South Outer Road and Rt 66 to Rt AB.

A crash on I-44 at Exit 140 near Stoutland in Laclede County has closed the eastbound lanes. Closure is estimated to last more than 3 hours. Travelers should seek an alternate route. — MoDOT (@MoDOT) June 27, 2021

