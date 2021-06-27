TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash leads to significant delays on eastbound I-44 in Laclede County
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crash is causing significant traffic delays Sunday afternoon on Interstate 44 in Laclede County, and it could take several hours to clear up the scene.
MoDOT reports that the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-44 near exit 140 in Laclede County. A trailer is on its side, blocking both eastbound lanes.
Officials say both lanes could be closed for up to three hours. Crews are working to divert traffic on Interstate 44 with detours set at Exit 140 to South Outer Road and Rt 66 to Rt AB.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.