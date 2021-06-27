Advertisement

Two officer vehicles struck Sunday morning on I-44 near Strafford; one officer suffers moderate injuries

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
STRAFFORD, Mo. (KY3) - One law enforcement officer suffered moderate injuries Sunday after two officer vehicles were struck Sunday morning on Interstate 44 near Strafford.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports both vehicles were struck on eastbound I-44 at exit 88.

The first crash around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Investigators say a Strafford police officer was investigating a car crash near exit 88. MSHP says another car heading eastbound did not yield to emergency equipment, and struck the officer’s car from behind.

The officer was inside of their car during the collision and sent to a hospital with moderate injuries, according to MSHP. No arrests were made in that particular crash.

Another crash happened at the same location later Sunday when a Fair Grove responded to the scene. That officer’s car was also struck in the same area while responding to the crash involving the first officer’s truck. The Fair Grove officer was in their car at the time, but did not suffer any injuries, per MSHP.

The scene of the crashes was cleared shortly after 4 a.m. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation for both crashes. We will update as more information becomes available.

