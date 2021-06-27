Winners of 2021 St. Jude Dream Home, additional prizes announced on KSPR

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 and KSPR have partnered with St. Jude Children’s Hospital for several years, raffling off amazing houses through the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

Wise Built Custom Homes is building the house in the Irish Hills Estate. The home is located at 205 N Blarney Ct. in Nixa and has a value of nearly $400,000.

Many contractors work free of charge to help build the Dream Home. Construction is well underway on the home. Due to some setbacks, St. Jude is predicting construction on the dream home will be done in mid-August.

Winners of the St. Jude Dream Home and other prizes were announced live Sunday during a one-hour live special on KSPR.

The winner of the Dream Home is:

Jesse Blanton of Buffalo, Missouri

Several other prizes were announced during the broadcast. These include:

Rebecca Martin - Neosho - Tickets on Sale (Bug Zero $2,500)

Luella Litty - Mt. Grove - Ashley Homestore $5,000 shopping spree

Shirley Harris - Nixa - $7,500 gift card

All proceeds from the ticket sales benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital in the fight against childhood cancer.

BACKGROUND INFO:

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway benefits the lifesaving work of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, one of the world’s premier pediatric cancer research centers. In its 29th year, the St Jude Dream Home Giveaway has built more than 540 homes nationwide, raising over $455 million. For more information about the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, visit dreamhome.org.

About St. Jude

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook (facebook.com/stjude) and following us on Twitter (@stjude).

