Camden County prosecutor charges man in sex crimes involving a minor investigation

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Camden County prosecutor charged a man with several sex crime charges in a case involving a minor.

Thomas Carnahan, 35, of Camdenton, faces two counts of statutory sodomy, 2 counts of statutory rape and one count of statutory rape or attempted rape. Police say the victim is younger than 14-years-old.

A judge ordered Carnahan jailed without bond.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

