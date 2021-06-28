Camden County prosecutor charges man in sex crimes involving a minor investigation

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Camden County prosecutor charged a man with several sex crime charges in a case involving a minor.

Thomas Carnahan, 35, of Camdenton, faces two counts of statutory sodomy, 2 counts of statutory rape and one count of statutory rape or attempted rape. Police say the victim is younger than 14-years-old.

A judge ordered Carnahan jailed without bond.

