County crews begin hauling 10,000 tires from Willard, Mo. home used as unlicensed disposal site

WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - A tire cleanup is underway in Willard after a home has been used as an unlicensed tire disposal area for a number of months.

Around 10,000 sit on the property on the 8,000 block of West Farm Road 104. For neighbors who have watched them pile up, it’s a relief.

“This is like Christmas morning,” Terry Collins, a neighbor says. “We love it!”

Greene County crews showed up, removed part of a fence, and got to work. It’s a project that will take several weeks. Neighbors say they don’t mind because they’ve been dealing with it for months. Collins says he’s been trying to sell his home, but couldn’t get a good offer because of the eyesore. Also sitting water in tires has made it impossible to enjoy the outdoors with all of the mosquitos.

It did take a civil court case between Greene County and the property owner to get to this day. A relative to the property owner was the one hauling the tires to it. Picking up and hauling tires is a job requiring a permit through the Department of Natural Resources.

“We believe he was undercutting the price of legitimate tire haulers, keeping the money and not paying for the disposal,” Kevin Barnes, the Greene County director of resource management for Greene County says.

The county did reach out to the property owner months ago and tried to work with them to get this all cleaned up. Instead, it got worse.

“It appeared to us, as if instead of cleaning up we were getting more tires coming onto the property,” Barnes says.

The county hired crews to take care of it all.

“This will be expensive,” Barnes says. “Once we’ve incurred all of the costs, we will actually go back to court to get a money judgment, and send the property owner the bill.”

That bill is $70,000.

The price tag has a lot to do with how far these tires will travel. They are off to a monofil Kansas.

Greene County says they have over 400 active cases right now dealing with trash but nothing else to this magnitude.

