Driver hits bear on James River Freeway near Republic, Mo.

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities are investigating a bear likely hit by a vehicle on James River Freeway near Republic Monday morning.

A park ranger was first on the scene. Investigators found the bear dead along the westbound lanes. The bear is smaller in size.

Missouri Department of Conservation agents have reported an increase in bear sightings in southern Missouri in the last decade.

