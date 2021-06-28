Advertisement

Driver hits bear on James River Freeway near Republic, Mo.

A bear was hit on James River Freeway Monday near Republic, Mo.
A bear was hit on James River Freeway Monday near Republic, Mo.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities are investigating a bear likely hit by a vehicle on James River Freeway near Republic Monday morning.

A park ranger was first on the scene. Investigators found the bear dead along the westbound lanes. The bear is smaller in size.

Missouri Department of Conservation agents have reported an increase in bear sightings in southern Missouri in the last decade.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have arrested two suspects after a teenage girl suffered critical injuries from a...
Teen girl suffers critical injuries from stabbing in Nixa, two suspects arrested
Not everyone will see rain, but locally heavy rain is possible.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy rain for some, dry for others
Two officer vehicles struck Sunday morning on I-44 near Strafford; one officer suffers moderate injuries
The Benton County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Shawna Cash of Pine Bluff and 18-year-old...
Two arrested after Pea Ridge, Ark. officer struck, killed by vehicle
A Pea Ridge police officer was killed Saturday in an incident at a local gas station, officials...
Report: 1 police officer dead, 2 suspects arrested after incident at gas station in Pea Ridge

Latest News

Man from Seymour, Mo. killed in a motorcycle crash
Not everyone will see rain, but locally heavy rain is possible.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy rain for some, dry for others
Another chance for rain today
Federal funding to help end youth homelessness is being proposed at tonight's Springfield City...
Springfield City Council to consider grant to address youth homelessness