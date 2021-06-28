Advertisement

Fire damages a house for a 2nd time in Springfield, Mo.

1600 Block West Lynn St. Springfield
1600 Block West Lynn St. Springfield(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The fire marshal is investigating the cause of a house fire Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 1600 block of West Lynn Street off of Kansas Expressway just after 1:00 a.m.

The battalion chief says no one lives at the house.

“It is a vacant structure, there isn’t supposed to be anyone inside. And yes, it had already previously burned and really was unlivable at that point, it will be completely unlivable by morning,” said Aaron Wood with the Springfield Fire Department.

It took crews about a half hour to put out the fire.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have arrested two suspects after a teenage girl suffered critical injuries from a...
Teen girl suffers critical injuries from stabbing in Nixa, two suspects arrested
Not everyone will see rain, but locally heavy rain is possible.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy rain for some, dry for others
Two officer vehicles struck Sunday morning on I-44 near Strafford; one officer suffers moderate injuries
The Benton County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Shawna Cash of Pine Bluff and 18-year-old...
Two arrested after Pea Ridge, Ark. officer struck, killed by vehicle
A Pea Ridge police officer was killed Saturday in an incident at a local gas station, officials...
Report: 1 police officer dead, 2 suspects arrested after incident at gas station in Pea Ridge

Latest News

Not everyone will see rain, but locally heavy rain is possible.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy rain for some, dry for others
Another chance for rain today
Federal funding to help end youth homelessness is being proposed at tonight's Springfield City...
Springfield City Council to consider grant to address youth homelessness
This is the Truman Library’s first major renovation in more than 20 years and the largest since...
Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum reopening in Independence, Mo.