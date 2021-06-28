Fire damages a house for a 2nd time in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The fire marshal is investigating the cause of a house fire Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 1600 block of West Lynn Street off of Kansas Expressway just after 1:00 a.m.

The battalion chief says no one lives at the house.

“It is a vacant structure, there isn’t supposed to be anyone inside. And yes, it had already previously burned and really was unlivable at that point, it will be completely unlivable by morning,” said Aaron Wood with the Springfield Fire Department.

It took crews about a half hour to put out the fire.

