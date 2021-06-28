Greene County Assessor’s Office closes because of COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Because of COVID-19, the personal property division of the Greene County Assessor’s Office will close through July 6.

During this time citizens with personal property tax questions or concerns can email assessoronline@greenecountymo.gov. To help the assessor’s office process email requests as efficiently as possible, please include the following information with the correspondence:

Full legal name

Physical address

Mailing address, if different

Phone number

Preferred email address

Any previous names in the last five years

How long you have been a resident of Greene County

If less than five years, list your last five-year residence history (city and state)

Provide the date you became a Missouri resident

Is this the first vehicle titled in your name

List the previous vehicles owned in the last five years.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.