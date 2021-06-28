Greene County Assessor’s Office closes because of COVID-19 cases
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Because of COVID-19, the personal property division of the Greene County Assessor’s Office will close through July 6.
During this time citizens with personal property tax questions or concerns can email assessoronline@greenecountymo.gov. To help the assessor’s office process email requests as efficiently as possible, please include the following information with the correspondence:
- Full legal name
- Physical address
- Mailing address, if different
- Phone number
- Preferred email address
- Any previous names in the last five years
- How long you have been a resident of Greene County
- If less than five years, list your last five-year residence history (city and state)
- Provide the date you became a Missouri resident
- Is this the first vehicle titled in your name
- List the previous vehicles owned in the last five years.
