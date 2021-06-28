Advertisement

Greene County Assessor’s Office closes because of COVID-19 cases

(Elizabeth VanMetre)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Because of COVID-19, the personal property division of the Greene County Assessor’s Office will close through July 6.

During this time citizens with personal property tax questions or concerns can email assessoronline@greenecountymo.gov. To help the assessor’s office process email requests as efficiently as possible, please include the following information with the correspondence:

  • Full legal name
  • Physical address
  • Mailing address, if different
  • Phone number
  • Preferred email address
  • Any previous names in the last five years
  • How long you have been a resident of Greene County
  • If less than five years, list your last five-year residence history (city and state)
  • Provide the date you became a Missouri resident
  • Is this the first vehicle titled in your name
  • List the previous vehicles owned in the last five years.

